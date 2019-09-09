Govt and Mugabe family agree on burial place

The family of the late former President Robert Mugabe finally relented to have him buried at the National Heroes Acre, Zim Morning Post claims.

The report said its sources revealed that the Mugabe family and senior government officials held a series of meetings since Friday. It says:

We held our final meeting yesterday (Sunday) at the Munhumutapa office where it was agreed the veteran leader will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre. The meeting was chaired by chief of protocol Munyaradzi Kajese and some of the people who attended include Mugabe family spokesperson Leo Mugabe, Philip Chiyangwa, several chiefs and headmen from Zvimba. Former minister Michael Bimha represented the former first lady Grace Mugabe’s family, the Marufus.

Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe is reported to have expressed his unhappiness because the Mnangagwa government had treated him with disdain since the coup.

Meanwhile, former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Gideon Gono claimed to be a close friend of the former First Family. Said the report:

Gono told the family that Mugabe has never said he did not want to be buried at the Heroes Acre because he could have written that down or inform one of his best friend (sahwira). Gono told the family that he has been in good books with the Mugabes even after the veteran leader was out of power. Gono said Mugabe was not happy by the way he was removed but he has always been principled on his values and those of Zanu PF.

Spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front (NPF), Jealousy Mawarire, a party which was allegedly backed by Mugabe, said that the late national hero should lie among his comrades.