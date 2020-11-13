Ginimbi’s brother speaks more on his brother

Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s brother has said he does not know if his late brother is survived by any children or not.

Clemence Kadungure said he does not know of any children since no child was brought to the family when Ginimbi was still alive.

The question of children comes to play as many are asking who is likely to be the heir to Ginimbi’s vast wealth.

The socialite died in a car accident on Sunday when his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

