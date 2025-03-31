Geza Calls Off Protests, Claims Plot to Frame Him for Terrorism

Spread the love

HARARE – War veteran and vocal government critic Blessed Geza has abruptly called off planned protests aimed at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power, alleging a plot by state agents to frame him for terrorism.

Speaking late on March 31, Geza said he received intelligence reports suggesting that Major Sean Mnangagwa, believed to be related to the president, was planning to plant bombs at strategic locations and then blame him for the attacks.

“I’ve decided to call off the protests… on hearing from intelligence sources that Major Sean Mnangagwa is planning to plant bombs in certain targets and designate me as a terrorist,” Geza announced.

His dramatic statement comes just hours after he declared that he would drive Mnangagwa from power this week, fuelling speculation over whether his decision to back down was due to security concerns or pressure from within ZANU PF’s factional battles.

Geza’s withdrawal from the protests underscores the deepening divisions within ZANU PF, as factions loyal to Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga continue to clash.

Reports indicate that Mnangagwa is allegedly planning to sideline Chiwenga, replacing him with Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a powerful businessman with close ties to the ruling elite. Tagwirei, known for his vast economic influence in fuel, mining, and agriculture, has reportedly been positioning himself for a future leadership role, with some suggesting he harbours ambitions of becoming Zimbabwe’s next president.



According to Geza and other sources, the battle for power has also exposed corruption within Mnangagwa’s inner circle, implicating key allies such as: Kudakwashe Tagwirei – A wealthy businessman accused of using his financial muscle to secure political influence, Wicknell Chivhayo – A controversial entrepreneur with lucrative state contracts and Scott Sakupwanya – A gold dealer allegedly benefiting from politically linked deals.

Geza’s decision to cancel the protests has sparked mixed reactions. Some of his supporters believe his claims of a state-sponsored plot to frame him, while others suspect he may have been pressured into backing down by influential forces within the military or ruling party.

“The divisions within ZANU PF are escalating, and these kinds of allegations suggest that Mnangagwa is growing increasingly paranoid. However, calling off the protests does not mean the dissent is over. The pressure on Mnangagwa is mounting, and this will not be the last attempt to challenge his leadership.”

With the political landscape in Zimbabwe becoming increasingly volatile, it remains unclear whether Mnangagwa will successfully consolidate power or if his opponents within ZANU PF and beyond will regroup for another challenge.

For now, Geza has stepped back, but his warning of a coordinated effort to silence opposition through false terrorism charges will likely fuel further speculation and deepen public mistrust in Mnangagwa’s administration.

As tensions rise, the question remains: Will the growing dissent within ZANU PF lead to real change, or will it simply be another internal power struggle that sidelines the voices of ordinary Zimbabweans?

