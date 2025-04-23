Geza Calls for Indefinite Stay-Away Amid Tensions Over Mnangagwa Succession Battle

Spread the love

HARARE – Militant war veterans leader Blessed Geza has renewed calls for nationwide stay-aways, urging Zimbabweans to withdraw from work indefinitely in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Geza, speaking from an undisclosed location via social media platforms including X and YouTube, warned citizens to avoid the streets to prevent being caught in potential violent clashes between rival security forces.

Geza, a self-proclaimed senior member of the ruling Zanu PF party despite his dismissal for “undermining the authority of the president,” accused Mnangagwa of incapacitation and leading a regime propped up by corrupt cartels. He alleged that a violent confrontation is inevitable between state security forces loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s military-backed faction and private armed groups hired to protect Mnangagwa and his allies — referred to by Geza as “Zvigananda,” a slang term for looters and cartels.

His latest address comes after a string of largely ignored calls for protests, with the most recent one — held on March 31 — seeing limited public participation despite an extensive social media campaign. At the time, Zanu PF dismissed the protests as a “flop” hyped online. Nonetheless, that day saw a heavy deployment of security forces across major cities, and many Zimbabweans stayed home.

In a statement responding to the latest calls, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reassured the public of their safety, stating that the force had deployed sufficient personnel nationwide.



“The ZRP is ready to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats, or harassment on 22 and 23 April 2025,” said Nyathi. “Police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and movement of the public.”

He also issued a warning against the misuse of social media to incite unrest: “Zimbabweans are cautioned against abuse of social media and urged to totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country.”

The renewed unrest comes as Zimbabwe hosts the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, where several foreign dignitaries — including Mozambican President Daniel Chapo — are expected to attend. Authorities have promised tight security for all participants and exhibitors.

“All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety,” Nyathi said, adding, “Any instigators of violence and disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be severely dealt with.”

ZimLive has been closely following Geza’s growing influence on digital platforms. Often appearing in camouflage attire, the outspoken war veteran has used livestreams to issue threats against senior government officials and repeat calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation, citing widespread corruption and economic mismanagement.

While his calls have not yet translated into mass uprisings, Geza remains a vocal figure in Zimbabwe’s fractured political scene, symbolising growing discontent within some ranks of the ruling party and among the liberation war veterans.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...