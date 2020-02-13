G40 confirms MDC capture

EXILED former Zanu PF Politburo member and Cabinet Minister, Jonathan Moyo has confirmed some Zanu PF from G40 faction within the party bankrolled MDC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, in the 2018 elections.

The G40 camp composed of former First Lady Grace Mugabe, and then Cabinet ministers Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

On Wednesday, former Sunday Mail Editor and Moyo’s close ally Edmund Kudzayi, revealed on Twitter that Moyo intervened in MDC’s 2018 election campaign and paid for Chamisa’s media adverts.

Moyo confirmed Thursday that he and Zhuwao supported and financed Chamisa’s campaign.

“It’s an open secret that my TL (Time Line) in these streets actively supported @nelsonchamisa’s candidature in 2018. No regrets or apologies. On the media campaign you cite, I got other comrades to also give their support. For example, @PatrickZhuwao paid USD 6K for radio ads on @ZiFMStereo,” Moyo wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Zhuwao is a nephew to the late President Robert Mugabe. He and Kasukuwere are now in self-imposed exile in South Africa while Moyo is holed up in Kenya. On the eve of the 2018 election, Mugabe declared open support for Chamisa.

Contacted for comment, the MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele denied his boss received financial support from Moyo’s camp in 2018.

“As far as I know, we never worked with Jonathan. I don’t think it’s true. In my entire experience with the MDC, we never talk about Jonathan Moyo. So I’m actually surprised,” Molokele said.

Chamisa lost the presidential election to Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo was once Information Minister who mounted a fierce propaganda campaign for Mugabe when the former strongman fell out of favour with western allies for embarking on a violent land reform exercise from the turn of the century. – Newzim