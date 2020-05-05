Four MDC-A MPs recalled from Parliament

RECENTLY reinstated MDC Secretary-General, Douglas Mwonzora Tuesday has recalled MDC- Alliance legislators and senators.

In the House of Assembly on Parliament, Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the recalling of three MPs including Chief whip Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and Charlton Hwende

The Senate President, Marble Chinomona also announced the recalling of MDC-Alliance chief whip, Lillian Timveous.

The recall left MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti fuming.

“The illegal recall of our MDC Alliance MPS ,@hwendec , Prosper Mutseyami & Chair Thabita Khumalo from Parliament is reflective of how paranoid & desperate Emmerson is in using the State to destroy our movement led by Advocate @nelsonchamisa. We are MDC Alliance nothing else.

“Throughout history authoritarian regimes and their enablers have tried to hijack & crush people’s causes.

“We saw this in the fight against decolonization. Emmerson is not the first. The thing is the struggle for freedom & emancipation can never be smoldered by force or chicanery.

“We have never been cowards. We have never yielded on matters of principle. We have been in the trenches for decades.

“We shall finish off what we started in 1999. So Mr Mnangagwa, nothing you will do will make us retreat or surrender . Not your guns , not your Parliament.”