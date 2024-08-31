Former Zimbabwean Leader Robert Mugabe’s Son, Arrested for Assaulting Police officer

Spread the love

Beitbridge, Zimbabwe — Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested for alleged violent conduct in Beitbridge.

The incident occurred at a roadblock in Bubi, approximately 80 kilometres north of the border town.

According to reports, Chatunga allegedly assaulted a policeman during a confrontation at the roadblock. He is said to have brandished a knife during the altercation and is now facing charges of resisting arrest.

Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, confirmed the arrest but indicated that details were still forthcoming. “I have just heard he was arrested, but I am not in the office,” Ncube said in a brief interview.

Sources close to the incident revealed that Chatunga arrived at the Bubi roadblock around 6:00 AM, driven by a Chinese national. The situation escalated when police officers requested vehicle documents and identification. Reportedly, Chatunga grew impatient and began shouting at the officers, questioning their actions and asserting his identity.

“He started shouting at the police, saying, ‘You are delaying us; do you know who I am?’ He then angrily and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar, tearing off his shirt buttons in the process,” said one source.

During the altercation, Chatunga allegedly produced a knife, but police officers managed to subdue and arrest him. He was subsequently taken to Beitbridge Rural Police Station for further processing.

Chatunga is the second son of the late Robert Mugabe, along with his brother Robert Jr. and their sister Bona, who is named after their grandmother.

