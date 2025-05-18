News Ticker

Former president Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

May 18, 2025

Former US president Joe Biden has prostate cancer, his office has said.

A statement by his office said Mr Biden, who left the White House in January, had an “aggressive form of cancer”.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

According to Cancer Research UK, a Gleason score of 9 means the cancerous cells “look very abnormal,” and the disease is “likely to grow quickly”.




