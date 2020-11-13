Flamboyant send-off for legend Ginimbi

THE late socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi has proved to be a character larger than life itself as this Friday thousands of people thronged Doves Harare street to catch a glimpse of his funeral procession.

SUV courtesy vehicles, an array of top-of-the-range cars, a police escort and a hearse whose estimated cost is US$500,000 was part of a flamboyant send-off organised by Doves Funeral Services in last respects to him.

Because of his love for cars, Doves Funeral Services did not let him down as he became the first passenger in their US$500 000 Mercedes Pilato bought in Germany and custom fitted in Italy.

Doves Life Assurance Managing director, Dr Talent Maziwisa said Doves is the only company with the capacity to bury a person of Ginimbi’s calibre.

Among the people who attended the Doves church service were a socialite and businesswoman Pokello Nare who took to her Instagram to thank the masses who had come out in their numbers to bid farewell to the late saying, he would have been proud of the send-off.

Only a few people were allowed inside the Doves chapel to witness an emotional send-off of a man who even in death remains a celebrity.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police had to come in to control the crowds as everyone jostled to catch a glimpse of the Mercedes Pilato carrying the body as well as the famous Lamborghini.

From Harare Street, people lined down the streets to his nightclub dreams situated between 6th and 7th along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

From there, the procession proceeded to Domboshava where the body will lie in state at his Domboshava homestead ahead of burial set for tomorrow afternoon.

Ginimbi is being sent off in style as his friends and business associates alike have come forward pledging to assist with the funeral and on Monday, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister and Zanu PF legislator for Hwedza South, Tino Machakaire, committed to purchasing a Versace coffin estimated to cost US$8,000 for the late socialite.

In the same spirit, Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa who was a close friend of the late ‘energy mogul’ donated several beasts while Acie Lumumba pledged 1,000 litres of diesel among other donations from wellwishers.

His body was taken to his Dreams nightclub during the procession before proceeding to his Domboshava mansion before his burial scheduled for this Saturday.

A maximum of 100 people will attend the funeral at his mansion in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Family spokesperson Mr Clement Kadungure said there will be a church service led by Salvation Army, which is their family church.

“The programme for the burial of Genius is that we have agreed that his body will come home tomorrow morning and lie in the house,” he said.

“There will be a church service and testimonies from family and friends. We are expecting a lot of people, including senior Government officials.

“The body will be taken to the tents on Saturday and that is where the body viewing will be taking place before the burial.

“He will be buried in his yard, not inside the house as being alluded to by some people. He will be buried according to our normal ways and according to tradition, not what different people are saying.”

Mr Kadungure said a mausoleum will be built soon after his burial, but it will have his statue instead.