Finance Ministry Insider Leaking State Secrets ‘Identified’

HARARE – A high-ranking official within the Ministry of Finance has been identified as the source of sensitive information leaks regarding state contracts and payments involving top government figures, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his family, close associates, and political allies.

Sources within the government-affiliated investigative unit, have pointed to a director in the ministry, identified as Nyaruwanga, as the individual allegedly passing classified financial records to War Veteran Blessed Geza and his team. The leaked information reportedly includes details of high-value payments made to senior officials and politically connected individuals.

Geza is leading a War Veterans team that has called for a nationwide protest against Mnangagwa’s regime scheduled on 31 March.

Authorities are now expected to take swift action against Nyaruwanga, with possible disciplinary measures or legal proceedings looming. Government insiders suggest that the exposure of this leak has sent shockwaves through the political and financial circles, as concerns grow over the extent of compromised information.

While there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Finance, analysts believe this latest development could deepen existing tensions within government ranks. The revelations come amid increasing scrutiny of Zimbabwe’s financial dealings, with critics questioning transparency in state procurement and contract allocations.

The unfolding scandal is likely to fuel further speculation about corruption at the highest levels of government and could intensify calls for greater accountability in public finance management.

The scandal points to a system where politically connected individuals control Zimbabwe’s economic resources. It is alleged that Mnangagwa’s son, who serves as Deputy Minister of Finance, plays a key role in the distribution of state funds, while his twin sons are deeply embedded in family businesses that benefit from government contracts.

The First Lady is also reported to have influence over lucrative state tenders, using a network of trusted associates to secure deals. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance’s top officials, including Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, have been implicated in approving multimillion-dollar payments to individuals with close ties to the presidency.

The leaks suggest that state resources have been funnelled into private accounts, with government tenders often awarded without due process. Allegations also point to offshore accounts being used to conceal funds intended for public projects, raising further concerns about financial transparency. Business moguls closely linked to Mnangagwa, including billionaire Kuda Tagwirei, are said to have secured significant government contracts without competition, reinforcing suspicions of an entrenched patronage system.

The timing of the leaks has fueled speculation about growing internal divisions within Zanu PF. With the 2028 elections on the horizon, Mnangagwa is reportedly positioning his son for future leadership, a move that has sparked fierce resistance from other factions within the ruling party. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s allies are suspected of being behind the leaks, using them as ammunition to weaken Mnangagwa’s grip on power.

