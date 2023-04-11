‘Fighting Amongst Ourselves Gives ZANU PF Oxygen’ – Chamisa

HARARE – The embattled leader of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa has urged journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono and party activists to desist from verbally attacking each other on social media platforms.

Chin’ono clashed with some CCC activists on Twitter including Makomborero Haruzivishe after he said the opposition party was “dead as a Dodo”.

The idiom, dead as a Dodo, is mostly used in casual communication or as slang. It originates from the fact that the dodo bird is no longer in existence.

The dodo was a bird that lived on the island of Mauritius. It was somewhat like a turkey and couldn’t fly and was hunted to extinction.

The phrase is used to stress that someone or something is dead.

Posting on Twitter this Monday, Chamisa said he was just back from the Easter retreat in the countryside where the network is zero. He wrote:

Fellow Citizens, Brothers & Sisters a lot has happened, this is not the time to trade barbs and fight each other. We give oppressors oxygen and a lifeline.

Let’s fix our eyes on the prize. We must win change for everyone. Let there be peace & love! We’re #OnePeople Zimbabwe!

On being asked by one of his followers if CCC was indeed as dead as a Dodo, Chamisa said:

It matters not.. calling an elephant a rat a million times doesn’t make it a rat. We are a juggernaut!

Everyone knows this, especially those who oppose, dislike, and can’t handle us! Keep shining!

Chamisa, however, made a veiled attack on Chin’ono, saying weak people attack others instead of offering solutions to problems. He said:

Weak people criticize others. Strong people criticize themselves and give ideas and solutions. Let’s all be strong people. Stronger together!

More: Pindula News

