Tensions Deepen in ZANU-PF Over Succession Battle

In the wake of missed succession deadline pronouncement by their principal and operating with ambiguity, ZANU-PF’s faction aligned to its first secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa is serving on an interim political control and influence as their master is gradually losing grip from cells to national structures.

Despite being temporarily elbowed out from thwarting 2030 sloganeering through suspensions and served with summons, the most feared Chiwenga faction remains intact while holding their breath at the amber political robot.

Speaking during an interview through phone conversation, a member from the Chiwenga faction has declared that nothing will seperate their allegiance to Zimbabwe’s deputy.

“If 2030 sloganeering is not a crime and constitutional, then pushing for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa should not also be viewed as threat or unconstitutional. We will therefore push for his ascendency without fear of reprisal or suspension,” he said.

“They are claiming its an appeal to President Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 and consider that as not a crime and tampering with the party’s constitution, but by the same appeal, we are also appealing for President Mnangagwa to step aside and pave way for Chiwenga to carry on with the assignments,” he added.

“Let us not try to tamper with the constitution. Chiwenga has also the right and priviledge to ascend to power as first citizen. Tawengwa [Harare Provincial Affairs Minister] is claiming that the people are yearning for appreciation of ED’s work ethic; and we are also yearning for the same through Chiwenga so let us give him the chance,” he appealed.

“We do not want selfish cadres in our party who are seeking to divert constitutional provisions in order to further their personal interests or continue to loot. Mnangagwa served his terms and let him rest so that Chiwenga showcases his capabilities and capacity to lead. We will stay put and support Chiwenga through thick and thin,” he said.

The defiant Chiwenga factional member has also dismissed Tino Machakaire’s intentions to reshuffle youth leadership describing him as an absolute failure trying to consolidate power through unconstitutional means.

“That one is an absolute failure to pass the litmus test of true leadership. He is trying to revive his faction on the pretext of reshuffle and his wish for Mnangagwa to extend the term of office beyond maximum limit will be met with the force it deserves,” he said.

“We are saying 2030 Mnangagwa anenge asisipo pachigaro (In 2030, Mnangagwa will not be leading the party). Ndizvo zvinotaura bumbiro remutemo webato redu (That is what our party constitution stipulates) and its not a crime for Chiwenga to be leading after Mnangagwa because like the incubent, he (Chiwenga) has all the qualities expected of a true leader. He has the political architecture to ascend to the helm of ZANU-PF’s first position,” he remarks.

Charles Tawengwa, the Zanu PF Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology claimed that if people are appealing to President Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028, it is not a crime, but what the people are yearning for is appreciation of his work ethic.

Speaking [then] at a Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Zone 6 held at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare recently, Tawengwa said freedom of expression was guaranteed in the Constitution and no one should be persecuted for chanting the ED2030 slogan.

“One of the resolutions, which came out of the conference was the endorsement by all provinces for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028,” Tawengwa said.

“It’s not a crime for party members to do the 2030 slogan, it’s just an appreciation of President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030,” Tawengwa added.

Source – Byo24News

