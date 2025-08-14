Factional Fights Erupt in CCC Camp Linked to Chamisa

HARARE – Infighting has erupted within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction aligned to former party leader Nelson Chamisa, as senior members jostle for influence ahead of his anticipated political comeback.

The CCC, established in January 2022, fractured into multiple camps following Chamisa’s resignation last year. While some members rallied behind self-appointed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and others aligned with Welshman Ncube, those claiming loyalty to Chamisa remained under the leadership of Jameson Timba.

However, insiders report deep divisions in the Timba-led group, with heated exchanges, public spats, and accusations of infiltration by “Zanu PF proxies” now commonplace. The rifts have spilled onto social media platforms such as WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter), where activists are openly trading insults, leaking private conversations, and attempting to discredit rivals.

“The infighting is about who will be closest to Chamisa when he unveils his next political project,” a source close to the developments told this publication. “People are positioning themselves for influence, but it’s turning ugly.”

Legislators and councillors who remained in office after Tshabangu’s controversial recalls last year are the most targeted, with critics accusing them of covertly siding with Zanu PF despite professing loyalty to Chamisa.

In one WhatsApp group, CNA Social — which includes prominent CCC supporters, former MPs, councillors, and party leaders — a fierce debate erupted over a proposed “exclusion strategy” aimed at sidelining perceived sellouts. The exchanges became so hostile that dissenting members were removed from the group.

Posts in party-linked social media groups have accused some individuals of using Chamisa’s name to impose their will on others. “We have people who come to our provinces without our knowledge and impose their will,” one post read. “They do so lying and abusing the name of our leader for their own gain.”

When contacted for comment, Timba stressed that while the CCC has official communication platforms governed by party rules, it cannot regulate the behaviour of members in their private spaces.

“People have freedom of speech. How do I stifle that when it is what I am fighting for?” Timba said.

Chamisa has yet to reveal concrete details about his political future, but sources within his inner circle suggest that plans for a new movement are well advanced. Analysts say the escalating factionalism within Timba’s camp reflects a scramble for relevance ahead of the expected launch.