Ex-minister arrested over farm input scandal

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Mashonaland West Minister of State Reuben Marumahoko has been arrested on allegations of defrauding Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) US$37,950 worth of farming inputs.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said the Zanu PF top official allegedly applied for inputs under the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) commercial farmers’ joint venture programme claiming to have the capacity to plant 200 hectares of maize crop on irrigated land.

It is the State’s case that as a result of the misrepresentation, the former minister was given 2.5 metric tonnes of maize seed, 1,300 bags of Compound D fertiliser and chemicals.

It is further alleged that after receiving the inputs, Marumahoko, who has also served as Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister, planted 46 hectares of maize crop instead of 200 and disposed of the remaining inputs, resulting in ARDA suffering prejudice of US$37,950.

His wife, Andy Maririmba, is on remand over a similar offence, following her arrest and court appearance on 9 November 2024.

The former minister was set to appear at the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court this Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...