EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum Opens in Harare, Signalling New Era in Trade Relations

HARARE – The inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum officially opened in Harare on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in efforts to revitalise trade and investment relations between Zimbabwe and the European Union.

By Tina Musonza

The three-day event, held in the capital, has attracted representatives from 63 EU-based companies, signalling what officials describe as a renewed commitment to economic engagement. The forum has brought together stakeholders from both sides to explore opportunities in key growth sectors, including horticulture, mining, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Jobst von Kirchmann, described the forum as a groundbreaking initiative designed to boost bilateral trade, which currently exceeds US$1 billion.

“Our main goal with this platform is to elevate our trade relationship and, for the first time, bring EU firms to Zimbabwean shores to strengthen our ties,” said Ambassador von Kirchmann.

Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, echoed the ambassador’s sentiments, stating that the forum reflects a shared commitment to a new era of economic partnership.

“This initiative is a clear signal that we are entering a new phase of mutual interest and collaboration. It is indeed very encouraging,” said Ambassador Chimbindi.

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) played a central role in showcasing the country’s economic potential. ZIDA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo, welcomed the presence of EU investors, saying it allowed them to witness Zimbabwe’s business environment firsthand.

“The EU firms were able to see for themselves the opportunities in all sectors of the Zimbabwean economy. This is an important step in fostering long-term investment,” said Chinamo.

Local exhibitors seized the opportunity to engage with potential European partners. Emphasis was placed on ensuring product certification and adherence to international standards, with ongoing efforts led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to bolster export readiness.

“Our role is to certify goods and ensure they meet global standards. Platforms like this help us create vital synergies with international markets,” one exhibitor explained.

The renewable energy sector was among the key beneficiaries of the forum, with several companies reporting progress in securing financing for green projects.

“We are involved in renewable energy, and this platform has helped us move closer to securing the funding we need for our initiatives,” said a sector representative.

With its focus on dialogue, deal-making, and development, the EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum is being praised as a vital step towards sustainable economic cooperation. Organisers and delegates expressed optimism that the engagements will lay the groundwork for increased trade flows, investment inflows, and inclusive growth.

The forum continues this week with panel discussions, business matchmaking sessions, and site visits aimed at deepening mutual understanding and trust between Zimbabwean enterprises and their European counterparts.

