EU renews economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

In a statement issued on Monday EU said, “Taking into account the situation in Zimbabwe, including the yet to be investigated alleged role of the armed and security forces in human rights abuses, the Council today agreed to renew its arms embargo and targeted assets freeze against one company, Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for one year until 20 February 2021.

The existing restrictive measures against four individuals are suspended. The arms embargo, as well as the asset freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries, do not affect the Zimbabwean economy, foreign direct investment, or trade.”

Zimbabwe Defence Industries Ltd is a state-owned Zimbabwean arms manufacturing and procurement company with a primary focus on sporting and military ammunition.

The Council said it is committed to continue to support the economic and political dialogue in Zimbabwe and to support humanitarian assistance towards the country.

“The conclusions note the ongoing acute humanitarian crisis in the country, and renew the EU’s support for the people of Zimbabwe in various sectors, such as economic development, primary health care, resilience building, as well as through humanitarian assistance.

“Restrictive measures were initially introduced in February 2002, when the Council expressed grave concern at the situation in Zimbabwe, in particular with regard to serious human rights violations by the country’s government at the time.The Council conclusions highlight that the EU stands ready to review the whole range of its policies at any time, when justified, based on developments in the country.”

Government is yet to respond to the announcement.