EU Commends Zimbabwe for Death Penalty Abolition

Brussels, Belgium – The European Union (EU) has commended Zimbabwe for its landmark decision to abolish the death penalty, describing it as a significant step towards the global elimination of capital punishment.

In a statement issued on 5 January 2025, the EU Spokesperson highlighted the importance of this development, noting that Zimbabwe had already maintained a moratorium on executions since 2005.

“With this historic step, Zimbabwe joins the majority of countries in the world having eliminated capital punishment,” the EU stated.

The EU also urged Zimbabwe to take an additional step by amending its laws to remove the provision allowing for the temporary reintroduction of the death penalty during a state of public emergency.

“The death penalty is incompatible with the inalienable right to life and a cruel and inhuman punishment, representing an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity. No compelling evidence exists to show that it serves as a deterrent to crime, while any miscarriages of justice are irreversible,” the statement read.

The EU reiterated its unwavering opposition to the death penalty under all circumstances and expressed its commitment to advocating for its abolition in countries where it remains in force.

Zimbabwe’s decision has been praised internationally, marking a progressive shift in its human rights record. This move aligns with the global trend towards the abolition of capital punishment, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to upholding human dignity and justice.

