Employment Tribunal Dismisses Simbarashe Chikanza’s Unfair Dismissal Claim Against Al Jazeera

LONDON – An employment tribunal has dismissed a claim of unfair dismissal brought by Simbarashe Chikanza against Al Jazeera Media Network, ruling that the claimant was not an employee of the organization at the time of the alleged dismissal.

In a decision handed down by Employment Judge Anderson on July 29, 2024, the tribunal found that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, as Chikanza was not employed by Al Jazeera in a manner that would entitle him to bring an unfair dismissal claim. The ruling stated that Chikanza had worked as a research consultant for the media network between March 2019 and November 2023.

Chikanza’s claim centred on what he described as a “last straw” act of constructive dismissal, which he alleged took place in April 2023 after a series of incidents spanning several months. He formally lodged his claim on February 29, 2024, following early conciliation efforts between December 2023 and January 2024.

However, the respondent, Al Jazeera, argued that Chikanza had never been an employee and therefore was not entitled to bring a claim of unfair dismissal. The media organization further asserted that the claim was out of time, as it fell outside the statutory period for filing such claims.

During the three-hour preliminary hearing, the tribunal considered three main issues:

Whether Chikanza was an employee or worker of Al Jazeera, and thus eligible to bring the claim.

Whether the claims had been submitted within the appropriate time limits.

Chikanza’s application to strike out Al Jazeera’s defense.

Ultimately, the tribunal found that Chikanza’s employment status disqualified him from pursuing the case, and the claim was dismissed.

This ruling concludes Chikanza’s legal attempt to seek recourse against Al Jazeera for what he claimed was a case of unfair treatment leading to his departure from the organization.

