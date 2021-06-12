Elias Mudzuri faces murder charge

HARARE – MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri faces arrest for murder.

The former Harare mayor was named by a dying man as the one of the people who brutally assaulted him at a bar in Harare on June 7.

Police are ready to swoop on Mudzuri over the murder of 23-year-old Ronald Mukumbira, of Epworth.

An internal police memo seen by ZimLive says Mukumbira was drinking beer at Duriro Pub & Grill in the Wokington industrial area when he was assaulted “with unknown weapons” by Mudzuri and others, including a Leonard Mudzuri thought to be related to the politician.

Mudzuri reportedly owns Duriro.

Left for dead, police say Mukumbira was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital at around 3.30AM with a deep cut on the head and injuries on the ribs and knees.

Mukumbira was treated and discharged, arriving home in Epworth at about 3PM the same day.

“Upon arrival at his place of residence, Mukumbira told his mother Netsai Mukumbira that he was assaulted by Elias Mudzuri, Leonard Mudzuri and other unknown accused persons at Duriro bar,” the police memo dated June 11, 2021, said.

Moments after recounting his ordeal, according to police, Mukumbira stopped talking and he died at 7PM on June 10.

The reasons for the assault are not stated in the police document.

Mukumbira’s body was taken to Tayedzwa Funeral Service but is expected to be ferried to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

A police source said on Saturday: “We’re very keen to question Elias Mudzuri. We should make an arrest this weekend.”

Mudzuri was not answering calls on Saturday. MDC-T spokesman Witness Dube said: “The matter is under investigation by the police and we won’t comment as a party.”

– ZimLive