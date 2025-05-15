EcoCash Launches Outbound Money Transfer Service as Demand for Remittances Abroad Grows

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest fintech platform, EcoCash, has launched a groundbreaking international money transfer service that allows Zimbabweans to send money abroad — marking a major shift in the country’s remittance landscape.

Traditionally, remittance services in Zimbabwe have focused on money flowing into the country, with diaspora communities sending funds to support families back home. However, EcoCash’s new service acknowledges a rising trend: the increasing need for outbound remittances as locals support relatives, business transactions, and educational expenses beyond the country’s borders.

“The needs of our customers are evolving and this new service will address that,” EcoCash said in a statement quoted by NewZwire.

The platform now allows users to send money from Zimbabwe to several countries across Africa and beyond. Supported destinations include South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, and China (via Alipay). More countries in Europe and Asia are expected to be added soon.

The new outbound service enables customers to send money directly into a recipient’s bank account or mobile wallet. For example, a sender in Zimbabwe can transfer funds straight into a Safaricom Mpesa wallet in Kenya — eliminating the need for a physical agent on the receiving end.

“EcoCash users will now be able to send money directly to a recipient’s bank account or their mobile wallet,” the company stated.

This innovation is poised to disrupt the operations of traditional money transfer operators, many of whom require recipients to physically visit agents to collect funds. EcoCash’s digital-first approach offers users more convenience, lower transaction costs, and faster processing times.

South African banks are already active on the platform, and the company has hinted that expansion into other financial systems is underway. The move also responds to growing demand from Zimbabweans sending money abroad for upkeep, education, cross-border trade, health expenses, and travel.

To use the service, customers must dial *151#, select the “Diaspora Services” option, choose “International Money Transfer,” and follow the prompts to send funds to either a bank account or a mobile wallet in the destination country.

This latest development signals EcoCash’s evolution from an inward-focused remittance platform to a comprehensive cross-border payments solution — one that reflects the changing financial needs of Zimbabwean citizens in a globalised world.

