Draft Impeachment Motion Accusing Mnangagwa of Corruption and Mental Incapacity Leaked

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – A draft impeachment motion prepared by Zimbabwean war veterans, led by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, levels serious allegations against the President, citing corruption, economic mismanagement, and cognitive decline as grounds for removal has been leaked.

The document, referencing Section 97 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013), argues that the President is no longer fit to hold office.

The draft states that the President has been “physically ascertained and medically confirmed to be exhibiting severe cognitive decline, affecting both long and short-term memory, thinking, judgment, and behavior.” It further claims that his condition, identified as vascular dementia, renders him incapable of making sound policy decisions, posing a national security risk.

Beyond health concerns, the draft also alleges a systematic looting operation linked to the President and his close associates. It accuses him of overseeing an “organized state looting scheme,” defrauding the Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning of hundreds of millions of US dollars. The document mentions Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya and Kudakwashe Tagwirei as key players in the alleged network, which it claims has siphoned over US$750 million through fraudulent gold export incentives.

It also raises concerns over the issuance of dangerous drugs permits, alleging that these have been abused by individuals close to the President to run a criminal narcotics trade. The draft links businessman Wicknell Chivhayo to a network facilitating the production and distribution of illegal substances, further deepening concerns over governance failures.

Describing the administration’s economic strategy as unconstitutional, the draft challenges the Vision 2030 initiative, calling it “a fantasy that has no benefit for the country or its people.” It claims that the programme has worsened Zimbabwe’s debt crisis, destroyed the currency, and enriched a criminal network while suppressing dissent.

Concluding with a call for parliamentary intervention, the draft urges lawmakers to take immediate action, stating, “The Senate and National Assembly, in this joint sitting, are hereby called upon to pass a resolution.”

With the draft now circulating, political observers anticipate a heated battle within Parliament, as questions mount over both governance and the future leadership of the country.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...