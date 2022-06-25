Pictures: Dr. Alex Magaisa’s body arrives in Zimbabwe

HARARE – The body of late Dr. Alex Magaisa arrives in the country this Saturday afternoon with the renowned academic’s memorial set for Harare’s Showgrounds on Sunday.

The former adviser to late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai suffered a heart attack on June 5 at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Kent, southeast of England. He was aged 46.

What has followed are three weeks of grieving by relatives and friends within the country’s broader opposition and civil society space.

Family spokesperson Esteri Magaisa told the media this week that the much-followed blogger’s memorial has been cleared to take place by police.

“His body will arrive on Saturday (tomorrow) around 2:30 pm and his body will go to Nyaradzo funeral parlour.

“Then on Sunday, we will have a memorial church service for his friends, family and the Big Saturday Read fans at East End Hall at the Showgrounds, Harare. This has been cleared by the police.”

The family is however yet to decide on his burial date as it still wants to dispense with the procedures available.

“We are still grieving and need time with him.

“In addition, we need to process a burial order first. So with regards to the burial date that will be announced later,” she said.

Magaisa’s memorial and funeral are both expected to draw large attendances from the opposition and civil society.

