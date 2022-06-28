Dr. Alex Magaisa buried at rural Njanja home

LATE law expert and former advisor to the Prime Minister, Alex Magaisa, who died earlier this month was Tuesday laid to rest at his rural home in Njanja.

Magaisa, an ardent but respected critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF government, succumbed to cardiac arrest on June 5 in the United Kingdom where he was now based.

The arrival of his body in the country on Saturday was followed by a memorial service in Harare, Sunday before leaving for Njanja, his rural home, Monday.

“The legend being laid to rest today in Njanja. Dr Alex Magaisa was a great man indeed but he who created him is mightier.

“Him who gave Alex unto us is greater. God, Jehovah you are greatest! God almighty, thank you for Alex as gift. Rest in peace champion!” said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was very close to Magaisa said Njanja villagers had been left stranded, as most of them depended on the late academic for school fees and food stuffs.

“We were told that Dr. Alex Magaisa bought groceries for every family in his village. He paid schools fees for many kids who today are in boarding, villagers don’t know what they will do next term.

“He provided if there was a funeral not only in his village, but surrounding areas!,” Chin’ono said.