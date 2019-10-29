‘Don’t turn Chamisa into a God, mistake we made with Mugabe’ – War Vets

ZIMBABWEANS should learn their mistakes and stop treating MDC leader Nelson Chamisa like a demigod, just as they did to the now late former President Robert Mugabe for 37 years, a breakaway war veterans’ group has said.

The former Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association members Monday announced they were detaching themselves from the partisan Christopher Mutsvangwa led group to form their own non-partisan one.

But is so doing, they had some brief advice for ordinary Zimbabweans not to hero worship any leader lest they create monsters that would turn around and start devouring them.

The breakaway group describes itself as a nonpartisan Veteran Freedom Fighters Organisation and vows it will represent the collective interests of the nation, as opposed to those of Zanu-PF.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Harare, a war veteran identified as Karen Kazingizi said that people were now turning MDC leader Nelson Chamisa into a demigod.

“I can say that 90% of the war veterans I have heard speaking on social media and in real life are not very happy with the party Zanu-PF,” said Kazingizi.

“They think it has been hijacked and that does not mean that they are happy with the party.

“MDC, as well, because they see it (MDC) following the footsteps of Zanu-PF cult worshipping.

“Now people are turning Chamisa into a demigod, the same way that Mugabe was. Only that they are a few years behind.”

She added; “There are so many reasons that were given by different war veterans on social media as to why they are disgruntled with Zanu-PF. Not because they are leaving Zanu-PF or they belong to Zanu-PF.”

Kazingizi said the Veteran Freedom Fighters of Zimbabwe are not rooting for any political party but rather the interests of the nation.

“So, it’s not one party that we have come to support, we are non-partisan. We are sick and tired of party politics of Zimbabwe. We don’t want to go the wander way before we learnt our lesson and become one.

“The things that are happening are so divisive and so evil. We want our youths reminded, we want a future that is united and focused on what is our real problems and who is the real enemy…”