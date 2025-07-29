Disgraced ‘prophet’ Walter Masocha jailed for rape and sexual assault in Scotland

LIVINGSTON, Scotland – Walter Masocha, a Zimbabwe-born religious leader who once claimed to speak directly to God, has been sentenced to 14 years following his conviction for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault against vulnerable female followers in Scotland.

The sentence, handed down at the High Court in Livingston, includes 10 years in custody and an additional four years of supervision in the community upon release.

The court found that Masocha, founder and Archbishop of the Stirling-based Agape for All Nations Church, had systematically abused women who placed their trust and faith in him, using his religious authority to exploit them sexually.

The Strathclyde University PhD graduate was known by members by titles including “The Prophet”, “The Apostle”, “Man of God”, and “High Commissioner”.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Susan Craig described the crimes as a “grossest breach of trust,” condemning Masocha as an “opportunistic sexual predator” who cynically manipulated the deep spiritual beliefs of his victims for his own gratification.

The 57-year-old was convicted of four charges. Three involved a woman who viewed him as a father figure, while a fourth related to another parishioner who had turned to him for spiritual support.

Judge Craig said Masocha told his victims they had been “given to him by God” and claimed his “hands and lips were holy,” using such assertions to justify unwanted sexual contact. He abused their belief that he was a prophet, exploiting their complete faith in him to access and assault them.

The court also heard evidence from two additional women—one a teenager and the other a mature woman—who described similar patterns of abuse. Although earlier convictions based on their cases had been overturned due to a legal misdirection, the prosecution relied on their testimonies to support the current trial.

The jury’s verdict made it clear they believed Masocha had engaged in a sustained course of sexual abuse against multiple parishioners over several years.

One of the most serious charges was attempted rape. Judge Craig noted that while the act was not completed, it was not due to any moral restraint but rather a physical inability. He said the fact that the victim was a child made the offence no less serious.

Throughout the trial, Masocha denied all wrongdoing, blaming the victims and alleging a conspiracy against him. However, the judge said there was no evidence to support such claims.

A pre-sentencing report revealed Masocha continued to take no responsibility for his actions, expressed no empathy for the victims, and disturbingly continued preaching while on remand—something the court deemed especially troubling given the way he had used religion to access and exploit his victims.

Judge Craig said that although Masocha had no prior convictions and had appeared to lead a respectable life, that public image was a calculated deception. He concluded that the seriousness of the offences, combined with the risk Masocha continues to pose, left the court with no option but to impose a lengthy custodial sentence followed by strict supervision.

The sentence will be backdated to July 2, 2025, the date of Masocha’s remand. Upon his eventual release, Masocha will be closely monitored for four years and required to undertake offence-focused rehabilitation. Any involvement in faith-based activity will be subject to strict control.

The court also imposed indefinite Non-Harassment Orders, prohibiting Masocha from contacting his victims in any form. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life and has been officially barred from working with vulnerable groups.

The case has sent shockwaves through the faith community, exposing how religious authority can be twisted into a tool of abuse. Prosecutors say Masocha’s manipulative use of spiritual language and status allowed him to offend for years without accountability—until now.

Masocha founded his own church in Scotland in 2007 soon after moving from Zimbabwe.

He built Agape for All Nations Church into an international religious organisation with more than 2,000 members and appointed himself as archbishop.

One of his victims said most people in the church saw him as a father figure and referred to him as “Dad” or “Daddy.”

Judge Craig said it was likely that Mascoha’s name would appear on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Advocate depute, Michael McIntosh, said: “Walter Masocha wasn’t just a pastor and a preacher, he was a predator who thought that his power and position rendered him immune from suspicion.” – ZimLive