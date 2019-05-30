Details of plot to unseat Zimbabwe President leaked

An elaborate plot to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa starting from June has been unearthed by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a document that was leaked to this publication by a CIO official based in Kwekwe, there is a multi pronged operation being plotted by enemies of President Mnangagwa which is set to be unrolled from June till he is ousted from power.

The document whose origin has been alleged to be the f action of ZANU PF aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has a three point plan to be unleashed towards achieving a post-Mnangagwa era.

The document outlines the plot as follows:

1. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done enough economic blunders which have infuriated Zimbabweans. The opposition and/or civic society organisations will be forced to mobilise and demonstrate against him.