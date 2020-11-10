Deputy minister buys versace coffin for Ginimbi

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister and Zanu PF legislator for Hwedza South, Tino Machakaire, on Monday pledged to buy a coffin for the late controversial businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi.

Sources close to the development said at around midday on Monday Machakaire pledged to buy a versace coffin and delivery is expected between Tuesday and Thursday.

Contrary to reports going round that Ginimbi kept a coffin at his mansion, sources say suppliers of coffins yesterday showcased a gallery of available caskets and the family settled for a versace brand.

Investigations by the Zim Morning Post revealed that the versace brand coffin ranges between US$5 000 to $12 000 depending on the specifications which clients choose.

The popular socialite and three of his friends died in the early hours of Sunday morning when a Rolls Royce they were travelling in hit an oncoming Honda Fit, veered off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Eye-witnesses at the accident scene say they managed to retrieve the 36-year-old “who was still alive” but died a few minutes later, while the other three passengers were burnt to death when the vehicle exploded.

Ginimbi is expected to be buried on Saturday in Domboshava. His friends are arranging an all-white-farewell-party on Friday night.

Source: Zim Morning Post