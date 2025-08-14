Cop nicks police car

HARARE – Police in Mashonaland Central are hunting one of their own – an assistant inspector who allegedly vanished with a marked police car.

The alleged vehicle thief is named as Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza.

An August 13 internal police memo to all stations in Mashonaland East, seen by ZimLive, urged police officers to mount roadblocks and intercept Mandizvidza and the vehicle, a Ford Ranger.

“May all stations in Mazowe district be on the lookout for ZRP Ford Ranger Reg 033 with police colours being driven by Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza,” the memo from the Mazowe district police chief said.

“The vehicle is stolen at PGHQ (Police General Headquarters) by A/Insp Mandizvidza and is believed to be in Mashonaland Central province. Stations to mount roadblocks and patrols to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. If located arrest and detain for CID Bindura.”

It was not clear from a reading of the memo how Mandizvidza, a middle rank officer, allegedly stole the vehicle.