Constitutional Court judges sworn in

The five newly appointed Constitutional Court judges have been sworn in by the acting Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza to begin their mandate at the highest court in the land.

Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, Anne-Mary Goora, Ben Hlatshwayo and Bharat Patel are now substantive judges of the Constitutional Court.

The five were appointed to the Constitutional Court bench by President Mnangagwa from the list of nominees prepared by the Judicial Services Commission following public interviews to fill the vacancies at the apex court held in September last year.

At least 12 shortlisted candidates were interviewed for the posts.

The need for Constitutional Court judges arose following the split of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court benches in May last year in compliance with the Constitution, which provides for the separation of personnel manning the two courts.

The Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice sit on the Constitutional Court by right, but the other five judges are appointed as individuals from the pool of qualified and experienced candidates.