Concerns Rise Over Political Party Registration in Zimbabwe

HARARE,— Veritas, a group that monitors legislative developments in Zimbabwe, has expressed alarm over the implications of proposed political party registration.

While acknowledging that registration is standard practice in many countries, Veritas warned that it could be manipulated by authorities to further restrict democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe.

“Registration of political parties will bring some certainty to our political landscape, but if registration is made compulsory, there is a very real danger it will be used to stifle opposition unless there are strong safeguards to ensure that the registration process is impartial and consistent with a multiparty democracy,” the group stated. They also noted that a voluntary registration process could offer more benefits than drawbacks.

This development adds to ongoing suspicions that the ruling party, Zanu PF, may attempt to amend the constitution. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently in his last term at age 82, has indicated he does not plan to seek an extension. However, loyalists within the party are advocating for the removal of presidential term limits to allow him to remain in power.

Since ascending to power following a 2017 coup against former President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has faced accusations of increasing autocracy, characterized by a sustained crackdown on dissent. Numerous opposition leaders and civil society activists have been jailed in recent years, prompting critics to accuse his administration of employing “lawfare” to undermine opposition parties. Several judicial decisions have effectively crippled the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the largest opposition party in the country.

Lloyd Damba, spokesperson for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, has raised questions about the motives behind the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s push for political party registration. “In other countries within Africa, we have similar laws that require the registration of political parties, in particular Kenya,” he remarked. “But it becomes sinister when a body that is not mandated by any law to advocate for the registration of political parties starts doing that.”

In the lead-up to the controversial August 2023 elections, Zimbabwean courts barred exiled former ruling party member Saviour Kasukuwere from running against Mnangagwa, citing his extended absence from the country. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer mission flagged this action as a significant blow to the elections’ credibility. ZEC approved 11 candidates, including Mnangagwa, but many were dismissed as proxies for the ruling party, undermining the electoral process’s legitimacy.

Nelson Chamisa, the CCC leader and Mnangagwa’s principal rival, was obstructed from holding campaign rallies before the elections and ultimately abandoned his party due to alleged interference from the ruling government.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), a local think tank, has argued that Zanu PF has consistently leveraged its position to suppress opposition while maintaining a façade of democratic legitimacy. “The ruling party often provides life support to these opposition parties, strategically keeping them as a smokescreen or titular career opposition parties to retain power,” ZDI noted.

Veritas concluded that concerns regarding the registration process are well-founded in light of Zimbabwe’s polarized political landscape. “If the registration process is not administered by a completely impartial body, it will be perceived as, and may actually be, a barrier designed to inhibit the formation of opposition parties and restrict their activities,” they warned.

According to ZEC, over 120 political parties participated in the official electoral programs in 2022. In Zimbabwe, many parties emerge around election times only to become dormant between polls. The next major elections are set for 2028, coinciding with the end of Mnangagwa’s current term, and speculation about power struggles within Zanu PF continues to mount, particularly around succession. Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, who played a pivotal role in the coup against Mugabe, is considered a likely successor.