Civic groups vow massive resistance to Mnangagwa third term bid

HARARE – Civic groups gathering under the banner of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition have vowed to block attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his loyalists to extend his term of office beyond the two term limit.

Mnangagwa, in power since 2017, is allowed by the Zimbabwean constitution to serve until 2028, a time he would have completed his two five-year terms he officially began in 2018.

However, the past few months have seen a crescendo of canvassing by his loyalists for the tough ruler to stay beyond 2028 under the controversial ED2030 agenda.

Mnangagwa publicly denies any ambitions to overshoot his two-term limit but is widely believed to be sponsoring the plot behind the scenes.

The controversial agenda is spearheaded by his Zanu PF party with the surprise backing of some legislators from the main opposition CCC.

To allow the 82-year-old politician to rule beyond 2028 would be an arduous process involving constitutional amendments and two referendums requiring a majority Yes vote.

The Zimbabwean leader has more barricades in his wake, according to a communique by the Coalition, which has vowed to block any attempts by the incumbent to bastardise the supreme law of the land for self-serving purposes.

The group convened a meeting on Wednesday which resolved to use all means to block Mnangagwa’s ambitions to die in office.

The meeting drew participants from a wide section of society, including labour, the church, the informal sector, business, parliamentarians, war veterans, political parties, students, women, and youth organisations.

“The meeting tasked the Crisis Coalition to build an inclusive broad-based movement, from all sectors of society to defend the democratic space and resist this proposed constitutional amendment.

“This comprehensive approach seeks to unite various stakeholders, including the media, diplomats, community mobilizers, and rapid response teams to ensure ordinary Zimbabweans are empowered to engage in this righteous and noble cause. The emphasis was placed on the urgency of mobilising citizens across the country to defend democratic ideals and resist any proposed amendments to the constitution,” reads the communique.

“The meeting acknowledged the critical need for robust national mobilization efforts that prioritise community consultation aimed at safeguarding the constitution and nurturing a culture of constitutionalism. This mobilization efforts must extend across all political affiliations and should commence without delay.

“In a proactive step, the meeting resolved to organise and convene an inclusive national all-stakeholders convention that incorporates all stakeholders to prepare for a united response, specifically, a collective VOTE NO campaign should a referendum be called regarding any constitutional changes.

“Moreover, the meeting recognised the importance of employing every constitutionally permissible channel to resist attempts to abolish term limits and prolong President Mnangagwa’s tenure in office.

“This includes utilising mass mobilisation initiatives, organising demonstrations, engaging in diplomatic discussion, as well as pursuing public interest litigation to challenge and stop the encroachments on democracy.”

The Coalition said the proposed amendments to the constitution were “self-serving maneuvers orchestrated by a small clique of politicians pursuing personal ambitions over the broader interests of the nation”.

Source: ZimLive

