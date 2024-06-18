Chiwenga’s Refusal to Endorse Mnangagwa’s 2030 Slogan

Spread the love

CHIKOMBA, MASHONALAND EAST — A recent Zanu-PF gathering in Chikomba witnessed a surprising moment when Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga refrained from chanting the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” (2030 President Mnangagwa will still be ruling), despite being prompted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This unexpected move has sparked speculation and highlighted internal party tensions regarding Mnangagwa’s potential plans to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit of his second term, which ends in 2028.

The gathering, which took place in Chikomba, saw enthusiastic participation from Mnangagwa’s supporters, including Deputy Minister John Paradza, who fervently endorsed the pro-2030 slogan earlier in the event. However, when it was Chiwenga’s turn to speak, he chose a different path.

Despite being introduced by Mnangagwa and asked to chant a slogan, Chiwenga opted for a neutral chant that emphasized party unity and Zanu-PF’s broader vision, avoiding any direct endorsement of Mnangagwa’s prolonged leadership.

Chiwenga’s refusal to chant the 2030 slogan is significant, as it underscores his opposition to Mnangagwa’s alleged plans to remain in power beyond his second term. Zanu-PF insiders suggest that Mnangagwa’s camp is considering strategies to de-harmonize elections, potentially delaying the presidential poll to 2030 while holding parliamentary elections in 2028.

Another option being considered is postponing all elections until 2030. This strategy appears to be a contingency plan to avoid the controversial pursuit of a third term, which has encountered substantial internal resistance, particularly from Chiwenga and his military-backed faction.

Despite Mnangagwa’s public denials of any intentions to seek a third term, his loyalists have been vocal in their support for extending his tenure. This has led to noticeable divisions within Zanu-PF, reflecting ongoing power struggles. Chiwenga’s actions at the Chikomba gathering highlight the fractures within the party and suggest a deepening rift between those supporting Mnangagwa’s extended rule and those opposing it.

Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017, following a military intervention that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, was significantly aided by Chiwenga and the military. However, the alliance has shown signs of strain, particularly regarding succession planning and the future leadership of the party.

Mnangagwa’s supporters have been pushing for changes that would allow him to stay in power longer, a move seen as consolidating his control over the party and the country. Chiwenga’s refusal to endorse this plan publicly is a clear indication of his resistance to these changes.

The internal dynamics within Zanu-PF are becoming increasingly complex, with power struggles and differing visions for the party’s future coming to the fore. Chiwenga’s recent actions are a stark reminder of the challenges Mnangagwa faces within his own party as he navigates his second term.

The situation remains fluid, and the coming months will likely reveal more about the internal strategies and alignments within Zanu-PF as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

