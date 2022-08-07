Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa alive but critically ill, refuses arm amputation

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa is alive but in a critical condition that has prompted her family to seek a second medical opinion.

Last week, she refused to authorise the amputation of her forearm which was due Saturday.

Mubaiwa is currently admitted at a Harare hospital, despite social media speculation that she had passed away, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

She is battling lymphoedema, a life threatening condition which has left her lower limbs swollen and infested with deep wounds.

In March this year, doctors treating Mubaiwa recommended urgent amputation of her forearm.

Her family opted for a second opinion, possibly abroad.

The situation remains dicey as Mubaiwa’s passport is still being held by the courts as part of her bail conditions in pending court cases.

This is despite several pleas by her legal team to have it released inorder to allow her to seek medical attention in neighbouring South Africa.

On Friday, the presiding magistrate, Feresi Chakanyuka, issued an arrest warrant for the former model, who is facing several criminal charges.

She failed to turn up for proceedings in a case she is accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband.

Although present at the premises, her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said she was too sick to leave her.

