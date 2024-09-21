Chiwenga Warns Corruption a Threat to National Security

Spread the love

HARARE – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has issued a stark warning, calling corruption in Zimbabwe a direct threat to national security and state sovereignty, as the country faces unprecedented levels of resource plundering and economic degradation.

In a powerful statement, Chiwenga acknowledged the dire situation Zimbabwe finds itself in, where the scale of corruption has become impossible to ignore. The Vice President’s remarks highlight the mounting concerns of widespread theft and exploitation of national resources.

“It is no longer possible to muzzle citizens from pointing out the rot,” Chiwenga said, alluding to growing public frustration as corruption spreads across sectors at an alarming pace. “The reality is that there is massive plunder of national resources at a pace never seen before,” he added.

Call for Action Against Corruption

Chiwenga’s comments have resonated deeply among Zimbabweans, many of whom are grappling with severe hardships. Communities, workers, and students have been affected by an economy riddled with mismanagement and corruption, leading to increasing calls for accountability.

“All attempts to underplay the problem will never succeed. As Zimbabweans, it’s time to look the bull in the eye and speak out,” the statement read, urging citizens to reject the rampant corruption that is destroying the country from within.

The Vice President’s statement is seen as a critical acknowledgment from within the ruling establishment that corruption is undermining the future of Zimbabwe. It raises key questions about the extent of intelligence and data he may be privy to, shedding light on how far corruption has infiltrated state apparatuses.

“What does he know, what has he heard, what data and intelligence is he privy to? It is crucial in deducing that corruption has grown wings in our great country,” he remarked, hinting at a deeper understanding of the networks facilitating this theft of national resources.

Chiwenga also voiced concern over individuals who openly flaunt their wealth, believed to be amassed through corrupt means. “When individuals who are identifiable have taken over the economy and can openly boast about it, it becomes very important that an intervention is made to arrest the deteriorating situation,” he said.

Critics have long pointed to the weaponization of the judiciary and state institutions to silence dissenters and protect corrupt officials. Chiwenga’s remarks suggest a growing awareness of the need to confront these power structures and hold those responsible accountable.

“The time to put our heads in the sand has gone. Corruption is corruption. We must take a stand and say, ‘Not in our name!'” the Vice President urged, reflecting the frustrations of many Zimbabweans who feel they are being exploited by those in power.

Chiwenga also acknowledged the international humiliation Zimbabweans face as a result of the country’s corruption crisis. “Zimbabweans are all over the world and have to go through humiliation whilst we allow a cabal to destroy us. Our people are being embarrassed and subjected to inhumane treatment as if they have no country of their own,” he said, calling on the nation to reject the entrenched corruption that has become a “cancer” in society.

His statement has sparked conversations about the next steps Zimbabwe must take to confront corruption head-on. “The threat has been identified, now what is next? Do we fold our hands and pray?” Chiwenga asked, leaving the door open for a national dialogue on how to address the crisis.

As Zimbabwe faces one of the most challenging periods in its history, Chiwenga’s candid acknowledgment of the pervasive corruption plaguing the country marks a significant moment. Zimbabweans are now calling for tangible action to halt the plundering of national resources and restore accountability to the government.

A growing, more tolerant Zimbabwe is the goal for many, but as Chiwenga emphasized, “Keeping quiet is no longer an option.” The time for action has come.

