Chiwenga trashes Mustangwa

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga appeared to snub Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa during the Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Tuesday.

The former army chief notably avoided shaking hands with Mutsvangwa, fueling ongoing speculation of deep-rooted factional tensions within the ruling party.

Witnesses at the event reported that Chiwenga greeted Mutsvangwa’s wife, Monica, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, while deliberately bypassing Mutsvangwa himself. This gesture has added to rumors of a rift between the two senior party figures, with speculation growing over the future leadership of Zanu PF.

Contacted for comment, Mutsvangwa deflected questions, referring inquiries to the party’s director of information, Farai Marapira. Marapira dismissed the incident as a social media fabrication, asserting that there was no animosity between Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa. “Contrary to the defect narrative on social media, Vice-President Chiwenga and Comrade Mutsvangwa greeted warmly, and any talk of tensions is simply a creation of social media,” he said.

However, political analysts see the incident as a reflection of underlying factional disputes within Zanu PF. Tendai Ruben Mbofana, a political commentator, suggested that the party’s internal conflicts could escalate soon. “What we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. These factional fights are set to explode anytime very soon,” Mbofana warned.

Mutsvangwa has been at the center of controversies involving Chiwenga in recent months. He has publicly criticized the Vice-President, raising questions about the party’s leadership succession. Reports suggest that Chiwenga is being positioned as a potential successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa when his term ends in 2028, a prospect that Mutsvangwa has openly resisted.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Mutsvangwa criticized those seeking to secure leadership through presidential endorsement rather than grassroots support. He emphasized that Zanu PF’s leadership would be determined by democratic processes, not secret agreements. “Zanu PF is not a secret society, and there is no secret agreement on succession,” Mutsvangwa stated, adding that even if Mnangagwa endorsed Chiwenga, it would be resisted.

Mutsvangwa’s tensions with Chiwenga are not new. Earlier this year, Mutsvangwa accused Chiwenga of orchestrating the arrest of his son, Neville, on charges of illegal foreign currency trading. Mutsvangwa alleged that the move was intended to drive a wedge between him and Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa, who came to power after a military coup in 2017, has twice indicated that he has no intention of extending his constitutionally mandated two terms. Despite this, factions within Zanu PF, particularly within the war veterans’ league, continue to clash over his future. Some party members have called for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028, while Mnangagwa has stated that he plans to step down at the end of his term.

As Zanu PF’s internal dynamics continue to evolve, the recent public snub between Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa underscores the growing uncertainty within the party’s ranks.

