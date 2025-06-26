Chiwenga Slams “Phantom Entrepreneurs” as Tagwirei Faces Backlash Over Tender Monopolies

Spread the love

HARARE – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called for an end to what he described as “phantom entrepreneurship” and shadowy business practices that undermine Zimbabwe’s economic foundations, while sharp criticism has also been directed at businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei over alleged monopolisation of government tenders.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Congress in Victoria Falls, Chiwenga warned against unscrupulous actors masquerading as businesspeople without traceable capital, legitimate operations, or ethical grounding.

“We must shun unscrupulous ‘so-called businesspeople’ operating from briefcases with no traceable capital or legitimate enterprise. This culture of phantom entrepreneurship, where money appears without any known source, is not only economically corrosive but ethically bankrupt,” said Chiwenga.

He emphasised that genuine business success stems from “hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and value creation,” not from exploiting loopholes or engaging in corrupt dealings. As Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen public-private partnerships and stimulate inclusive growth, Chiwenga said integrity and accountability must be at the core of the country’s development strategy.

“There can be no room for rent-seeking behaviours or muddy practices in a modern, competitive economy,” he added.

However, the Vice President’s remarks coincided with growing public outrage over the perceived hypocrisy of figures like Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who has recently urged Zimbabweans to pursue government tender opportunities—despite widespread claims that he and a small clique have monopolised the tender system through political connections.

Critics argue that tenderpreneurship in Zimbabwe has become a tool of state capture, enabling a privileged elite to loot public resources through inflated and often opaque contracts. Tagwirei, alongside associates such as Wicknell Chivayo, Delish Nguwaya, and Paul Tungwarara, has been accused of building vast business empires not on merit, but on backroom deals, bribery, and loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“In Zimbabwe, tenders are no longer instruments of public procurement aimed at creating equal economic opportunities. Instead, they have become vehicles for corruption, nepotism, and elite capture,” said one analyst.

Sources allege that these so-called tenderpreneurs routinely offer kickbacks to government officials—ranging from cash gifts and luxury vehicles to real estate—in exchange for continued access to state contracts. This has effectively locked out ordinary Zimbabweans from participating meaningfully in the public procurement process.

The controversy reached a new height during the 2nd Edition of the Land Tenure Leadership Success Series held in Bulawayo, where Tagwirei reportedly launched a personal attack on exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, labelling him “the most corrupt person” he knows in Zimbabwe. The remarks have since triggered a war of words online, with many accusing Tagwirei of deflecting attention from his own role in Zimbabwe’s tender cartel.

Observers say that unless the government takes decisive steps to dismantle these entrenched networks and restore fairness and transparency to the procurement system, public confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic vision will remain deeply compromised.

“Until the government restores merit-based tendering, talk of inclusive economic empowerment is nothing more than a cruel joke,” a commentator noted.