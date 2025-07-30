Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei failed Central Committee bid

HARARE – ZANU-PF’s second-in-command and Vice President, General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga, National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Secretary General, Obert Mpofu yesterday allegedly summoned and quizzed Harare provincial chairman, Goodwills Masimirembwa over their (and part of his provincial accomplices) unethical conduct and insatiable quest for corruption which saw them receiving bribes from embattled Central Committee hopeful, Kudakwashe Tagwirei where he pumped a fleet of brand new vehicles and financial perks to influence ascension into the party’s powerful orgarn.

In a tense 5-hour long meeting in Harare which ended late yesterday, Masimirembwa was left speechless and profusely apologise for bypassing protocol and unethically accept stinking perks for selected individuals within his provincial ranks.

“It has never been easy for Masimirembwa during the intense meeting where he kept on apologising to Chiwenga, Muchinguri-Kashiri and Mpofu for their unethical conduct as a province for attempting to bring Tagwirei through backdoor. The visibly shaking Masimirembwa promised the three (Chiwenga, Muchinguri-Kashiri and Mpofu) that their behaviour was wayward and they kindly stand guided if they could return back the corruptly acquired perks to Tagwirei,” the source said.

“He accepted that their acceptance of the bribes was mainly driven by selfishness, poverty, greediness and rampant corruption that has become rife within their ranks especially through their association with tenderpreneur syndicates who use wealth as bait to influence political ends,” the source added.

“Masimirembwa reduced himself into the level of a political toddler or prisoner that he begged for mercy and pardon for entertaining Tagwirei into power proximity without considering ruling party’s ethical moral conduct in relationship to co-option,” the source added.

“He accepted that their behaviour as a province was equal to tampering with the party’s sacred national template (party constitution) which is uncalled for regarding that the party has unique liberation history empowered by spirit of both living and late heroes and heroines. He added that from the moment they realised their gross ethical negligence and (that) they diverted from ruling party’s ethos and principles following an uproar against the intended co-option, the provincial members of his camp were in tatters and he is paying the price for constitutional betrayal,” the source said.

“Masimirembwa further made it clear that everyone was now convinced that Tagwirei’s candidature for co-option into the central committee has below zero chances compared to currently serving cadres whose membership for the party are at cell levels. He also exposed everyone who received the bribes and respective amounts received,” the source disclosed.

“We are now waiting for the Politburo to deliberate on the issue today since it is a topical issue,” the source claims.

When contacted for a comment following the intense meeting, Masimirembwa confirmed that the meeting was intense, but he is not at liberty to disclose Tagwirei’s fate, preferring to refer all questions to Zanu-pf Secretary General, Obert Mpofu for further clarifications.

“Yes the meeting was intense and who told you about that? Indeed, from the reasons behind that meeting, I have my own preservations to disclose because of the characters and ranks involved, am sorry I can’t disclose,” Masimirembwa said.

“I am too junior to comment on the success and my feelings about that meeting my brother. May I kindly request that you call my most senior bosses including Cde Mpofu and Mai Muchinguri-Kashiri on that matter, am sorry I can’t,” Masimirembwa pleaded.

When further quizzed if it (meeting) was successful and what proportional percentage chances of Tagwirei’s Central Committee co-option bid, Masimirembwa insists that Secretary General is the ideal candidate to disclose about that.

“What else do you want me to say? I insist that you possibly talk to my bosses and this issue is too sensitive to discuss and disclose. Call Dr Obert Mpofu or Mai Muchinguri-Kashiri please,” Masimirembwa said.

Addressing journalists recently during a press conference, ZANU-PF spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa declared that peddling influence using bribes in the party is a non-event, but rather proper channels.

“There could have been an issue of bribes or cars and money, an issue of peddling influence, but in Zanu-Pf, it really doesn’t pay because we are a party of a long institutional memory about wherever we came from and along the way, we acquired knowledge about how we administer our party from past experiences,” Mutsvangwa indirectly said then.

Embattled controversial tenderpreneur, Kudakwashe Tagwirei was asked (then) to leave a Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting held in Harare, an incident that explicitly expose internal party dynamics and simmering succession debates, with General (Rtd) Chiwenga perceived as the main contender to succeed Mnangagwa.

Close party insiders and reliable sources indicate the succession issue become more complex due to Tagwirei’s activities with those proximity to power determination which threatened chances of those with liberation credentials to assume first citizen’s rank in post-Mnangagwa era during his constitutional term expiry in 2028.

Source – Byo24News