Chiwenga Distances Himself from March 31st Protests, Attributes Movement to ‘Voice of the People’

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has refuted claims that he is the architect behind the upcoming March 31st protests, asserting that the movement stems from public discontent rather than any orchestrated political agenda.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Monday, Chiwenga addressed growing speculation surrounding the protests and their origins, as tensions continue to rise across the country.

“Let me set the record straight,” he declared. “I am not the mastermind behind the 31st movement or M25. The real force behind these protests is the voice of the people—PoVo.”

Chiwenga’s remarks come in the wake of increasing calls for nationwide demonstrations against economic instability, governance concerns, and the overall state of affairs in Zimbabwe. The March 31st movement, widely discussed on social media platforms, has gained significant traction, with citizens mobilising to express their grievances.

Despite accusations linking him to the protests, Chiwenga dismissed any involvement, insisting that the unrest reflects the frustrations of ordinary Zimbabweans rather than a politically motivated initiative. However, government critics argue that the Vice President’s statement indicates deeper divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party, with speculation rife over potential power struggles.

Political analysts have suggested that Chiwenga’s distancing from the movement could be a strategic move to avoid direct confrontation with protest organisers or to solidify his political stance within the ruling elite. Others believe his statement is an attempt to preemptively manage public perception amid growing discontent.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government has warned against any form of civil unrest, with security forces reportedly on high alert ahead of the planned demonstrations. Authorities have cautioned against what they term as ‘illegal protests’ and have vowed to maintain order.

As the country braces for the March 31st events, uncertainty looms over whether the demonstrations will proceed as planned and how the government will respond to widespread calls for reform.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...