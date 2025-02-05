Chiwenga Declares Mnangagwa ‘The Boss’ Amid War Veterans’ Leadership Demands

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reaffirmed his allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing him as “the boss” amidst growing calls from a faction of war veterans for Mnangagwa to step down and allow Chiwenga to take over the presidency.

The Vice President’s statement comes at a critical time when ZANU PF is grappling with internal divisions and mounting pressure from some senior party members. This faction, which includes war veterans, has accused Mnangagwa of failing to fulfill promises made during his tenure and has been lobbying for a leadership change ahead of the next party congress.

In a strongly-worded statement released on February 5, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa condemned recent actions by Central Committee member Runesu Geza, who allegedly made “outlandish, treasonable, and egregious” remarks that violated party discipline and undermined the authority of the leadership.

The statement emphasized that ZANU PF’s organs of discipline are actively addressing the situation and assured members of the party’s unity and commitment to upholding its revolutionary principles. It also reaffirmed the party’s loyalty to Mnangagwa and its focus on implementing the resolutions passed at the October 2024 Bulawayo Conference under Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution.

Addressing the growing calls for his leadership, Chiwenga publicly dismissed any aspirations to take over the presidency, firmly stating, “President Mnangagwa is the boss, and as his Vice President, I remain loyal to his leadership. Our focus as a party is on unity and delivering on the promises we made to the people.”

This declaration is expected to ease tensions within the party while reinforcing Mnangagwa’s grip on power. However, analysts suggest that the internal challenges ZANU PF faces could create vulnerabilities in the run-up to the 2028 general elections.

The war veterans, traditionally seen as a cornerstone of ZANU PF’s support base, have expressed discontent with the party’s current trajectory. Their demands for leadership change, coupled with accusations of unfulfilled promises, highlight a growing disconnect between the party’s leadership and its core supporters.

As the political climate remains tense, ZANU PF continues to emphasize its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. The party leadership has called on members to remain disciplined and united, warning against actions that could undermine the party’s stability.

Whether this latest show of unity will quell dissent within ZANU PF remains to be seen, as all eyes are now on how the party will navigate this period of internal strife while maintaining its position as the dominant political force in Zimbabwe.

