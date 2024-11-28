Chivayo and South African Arrested in $780,000 Gold Bust

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG- South African authorities have confirmed the arrest of a Zimbabwean national and his South African accomplice following the discovery of gold bullion valued at approximately $780,000.

The Zimbabwean suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joacham Chivayo, the brother of Harare’s controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo who is President Mnangagwa’s ally. Investigators have not disclosed whether Chivayo is related to a controversial Zimbabwean millionaire known for involvement in high-value tenders and alleged dealings.

Reports suggest that Chivayo and 20-year-old Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a South African national, were apprehended by the Hawks, South Africa’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, at Helderwyk Estate.

“Two suspects, namely Joacham Chivayo (33), a Zimbabwean national, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa (20), a South African, were apprehended at Helderwyk Estate by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team,” read a statement shared by the South African Criminal Justice System on X (formerly Twitter).

The post further revealed that the operation led to the seizure of gold bullion estimated to be worth $780,000. However, the origins of the gold remain undisclosed as investigations continue.

The case has sparked significant interest, with social media abuzz over the identities of the suspects and their potential connections to broader smuggling networks.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the suspects’ court appearances or additional charges.

