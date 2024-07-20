Spread the love

HARARE – Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding met with Dr. John Mushayavanhu, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), to discuss Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic situation and the introduction of the new currency, the ZiG. The meeting, held in Harare, emphasized the strong economic and trade relations between China and Zimbabwe.

During their exchange, Ambassador Zhou Ding expressed support for Zimbabwe’s monetary policies and extended best wishes for their success. He highlighted the importance of bilateral and economic cooperation between the two nations, noting China’s continued commitment to infrastructure development in Zimbabwe. Among the discussed projects were plans for a high-speed train, which would significantly enhance Zimbabwe’s transportation infrastructure.

Ambassador Zhou also reiterated China’s support for Zimbabwe’s efforts to join the BRICS group of emerging economies, underscoring the potential benefits of such an alliance for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and integration into the global economy.

The conversation also touched on Zimbabwe’s ongoing currency reforms. The introduction of the ZiG is seen as a pivotal step in stabilizing the country’s economy, and Ambassador Zhou expressed confidence in the RBZ’s ability to manage these reforms effectively.

In contrast to the cooperative tone of Ambassador Zhou’s visit, recent comments by U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont have sparked controversy. Her remarks, perceived as critical of Zimbabwe’s democratic processes, have been labelled by Zimbabwean officials as undiplomatic and an example of U.S. interference in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs. The Zimbabwean government has also criticized the impact of U.S. sanctions, which they argue hinder economic progress.

The Chinese ambassador’s visit and the discussions with Dr. Mushayavanhu reflect a broader trend of deepening economic ties between China and Zimbabwe, providing a counterpoint to the strained relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.

