China in fresh plot to oust Mnangagwa

A certain faction led by an unnamed General is plotting to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa and establish a National Transitional Authority, former Zimabwe National Army Colonel Dr. Daniel Kuzozvirava Shumba has revealed.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, Dr. Shumba said the General was being funded by China. He added that Mnangagwa’s camp was reacting to the intrigue and trying to counter it.

Reda his unedited thread below:

A sudden consolidation of competing and once Zanu PF players with a General in a faction whose objective is to form Transitional Authority (with a besieged opposition party in parliament), in order to force a soft Coup.

This initiative is also meant to manipulate the Constitution becoz the situation has indeed moved to another level. The other rival team of the 2017 Coup conspirators led by ED is desperately trying to preempt the imminent fall. It’s too late the wheels have already come off.

Architects and funders of the General’s project are the Chinese and involves a number of concurrent activities, including coordinated Abductions, a Pastor gone rogue, sponsored Activism and a sudden national call by exiled pseudo oppositions. A serious media campaign awaits.

A litany of ills; Corruption, Cronyism, Brutality, Murder, Expropriation, looting, Nepotism, and a blatant lack or failed Leadership are at centre of the demise of ED’s unconstitutional honeymoon. Most key proponents of the regime are running scared and ready to jump ship.

Zimbabwe must reject the regime in whatever form. Only a Democratic electoral process presided over by a neutral body after the reforms will be accepted. Attempts to cease power through illegal (soft or hard Coup), or a convoluted political or Command means will be rejected.

The people must know that Zimbabwe is now a captured Chinese nation and their interests are being perpetuated by the General and the Military Intelligence. ED’s regime is corrupt and behaving as if they are on something hard.