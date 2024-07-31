Chimombe, Mpofu ‘re-arrested’ over Harare streetlighting tender fraud

Spread the love

HARARE – Embattled business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been “re-arrested” over fresh corruption charges involving alleged falsifying business documents in order to win a streetlighting tender with Harare City Council.

The duo is currently in custody over fraud charges stemming from a botched goat supply tender granted to them by government.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday confirmed the fresh charges levelled against the two.

“ZACC has (re) arrested Juluka Enndo Joint Venture officials Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe on allegations of corruptly using false documents.

“Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly submitted false documents while applying for a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights,” reads part of the ZACC statement.

Allegations are that sometime in May 2024, the Harare City Council floated a tender for two lots to fix streetlights.

Mpofu and Chimombe responded to the advert while acting as directors for Juluka Enndo Joint Venture.

ZACC said the two misrepresented facts that they were compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets General Regulations by resubmitting a receipt which they had used in an earlier bid in which their company had been disqualified.

“The accused (Mpofu and Chimombe) also allegedly submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered.

“They allegedly further misrepresented that they had undertaken similar work for the City of Harare and were experienced in installing streetlights.

“Juluka Enddo Joint Venture was awarded a tender on the basis of falsified information,” further read parts of the ZACC statement.

Mpofu and Chimombe were set to appear before a Harare magistrate on Wednesday 31 July 2024 over the fresh charges.

Source: ZimLive

