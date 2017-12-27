Chaos in Tsvangirai’s MDC as Welshman Ncube grabs 32 seats

THE smaller faction of the Movement for Democratic Change led by Welshman Ncube says it has been allocated 32 constituencies across the country in next year’s elections contrary to reports by the secretary-general of the bigger faction Douglas Mwonzora who said his party is selecting candidates for all seats because agreement on the allocation of seats has not yet been reached.

According to media reports, MDC secretary Miriam Mushayi said selection of candidates for the 32 constituencies will start on 3 January and end on 31 January.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 14 January.

Mwonzora who had a clash with his own boss Morgan Tsvangirai but said this had been resolved.

He said he was going ahead with the selection of candidates for all seats because no agreement had been reached by the parties to the alliance.

“It has been eight months and we have no agreement regarding seat allocation within the Alliance. We need these negotiations to be concluded and as the MDC-T administrator, I want those involved to finalise this issue now,” he said.

In a list circulated on Social Media; the following constituencies were allocated to Welshman Ncube’s MDC under the MDC Alliance Agreement. The Statement said those nominated by the MDC in these constituencies shall be sole candidates of the Alliance. MDC Members are not permitted to stand as candidates in constituencies other than these.

*1. HARARE*

a) Dzivaresekwa

b) Kuwadzana

*2. BULAWAYO*

a) Bulawayo East – Candidate already agreed upon Sen D. Coltart

b) Luveve

*3.MAT NORTH*

a) Tsholotsho North

b) Tsholotsho South

c) Lupane East

d) Lupane West

*4. MAT SOUTH*

a) Gwanda Central

b) Insiza South

c) Gwanda North

d) Bulilima West

*5. MANICALAND*

a) Buhera North

b) Mutare North

*6. MASH EAST*

a) Marondera West

b) Chikomba West

c) Mutoko North

*7. MASH CENTRAL*

a) Mazowe South

b) Mazowe West

*8. MASH WEST*

a) Chegutu East

b) Hurungwe East

*9. CHITUNGWIZA*

a) Mhondoro Mubaira

*10. MASVINGO*

a) Chiredzi East

b) Chiredzi South

c) Chivi North

d) Chivi South

*11. MID NORTH*

a) Gokwe Nembudziya

b) Sanyati

*12. MID SOUTH*

a) Mberengwa East

b) Shurugwi South

c) Zvishavane Runde

d) Vungu