Chamisa’s Supporters Reject Opposition Coalition Calls, Targets Critics Chin’ono, Ruhanya

HARARE – Prominent Zimbabwean journalists and political analysts, Hopewell Chin’ono and Pedzisai Ruhanya, have come under fire from Nelson Chamisa’s supporters after reigniting criticism of the opposition leader’s approach.

The two, once staunch supporters of Chamisa, have now criticized his political strategy, arguing that only a coalition of opposition parties would secure victory in the 2028 elections.

Chin’ono and Ruhanya, well-known for their outspoken views, accused Chamisa of relying too heavily on prayer and personal popularity rather than forming structured alliances with other opposition figures. They argued that strategic alliances, like those seen in Botswana and Mauritius, were essential to unseating long-standing ruling parties.

This latest critique follows similar remarks made by the pair in the aftermath of Chamisa’s loss in the 2023 harmonised general elections, where they cited his aversion to political structures and lack of a cohesive strategy as weaknesses.

Chamisa’s supporters reacted strongly to the renewed criticism, dismissing Chin’ono and Ruhanya’s remarks as “armchair criticism” and accusing them of undermining Chamisa’s influence within the opposition. Supporters argued that the two analysts should focus on building their own political platforms if they feel so strongly about the opposition’s direction.

“Chin’ono and Ruhanya must leave Chamisa alone,” said one prominent supporter. “If they believe they have all the answers, they should establish their own party and lead by example.”

Chamisa, who has taken a hiatus from politics after his 2023 electoral defeat, has not responded to the recent criticisms. His supporters have, however, expressed frustration at Chin’ono and Ruhanya’s continued focus on Chamisa rather than promoting unity within the opposition.

They argue that the analysts should instead work with other opposition leaders like Welshman Ncube, Sengezo Tshabangu, Jacob Ngarivhume, Linda Masarira, and Job Sikhala, who remain active in the political arena.

The backlash underscores the divisions within Zimbabwe’s opposition as leaders and supporters debate the best path forward. Chin’ono and Ruhanya’s calls for a coalition echo concerns that the opposition remains fractured, a factor many believe contributed to Chamisa’s 2023 defeat. Despite these challenges, Chamisa’s supporters have voiced confidence in his ability to return with a renewed strategy.

As Zimbabwe gears up for the next election cycle, the discourse surrounding opposition unity is expected to intensify. With multiple opposition leaders vying for influence, the question of coalition-building remains a polarising issue.

Chin’ono and Ruhanya’s criticisms, although sparking backlash, have highlighted the need for strategic reflection within Zimbabwe’s opposition—a challenge that will ultimately shape the landscape for the 2028 elections.

