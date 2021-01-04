Chamisa’s MDC faction cracks, throws kicthen and sink at Mwonzora

HARARE – The MDC Alliance has accused newly-elected MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora of being a Zanu-PF proxy, days after he exchanged vows of “cooperation” with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mwonzora took over control of the opposition party after beating the incumbent, Thokozani Khupe, and other challengers, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri in a disputed extra-ordinary congress marred by violence and voter fraud allegations a week ago.

Mnangagwa endorsed Mwonzora’s contested victory, regardless, and promised him Zanu-PF cooperation after the new MDC-T leader cozied up to the ruling party saying “we want to work with them.”

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere branded Mwonzora an “undisputed Zanu-PF proxy” on Monday following an interview with a local daily in which the Nyanga Senator accused Nelson Chamisa’s party of taking instructions from G40 elements.

“Mwonzora has proven beyond any doubt over the last year that he’s a Zanu-PF project. He’s a captured political entity who was used by Zanu-PF to usurp the will of the people to orchestrate a series of unlawful recalls.

“He has obtained the assistance of Zanu-PF to take over funds due to the MDC Alliance in violation of a binding court order. With the assistance of Zanu-PF, soldiers, and state institutions, he violently resorted to self-help and took over Harvest House,” said Mahere in a statement.

In the interview, Mwonzora said efforts to unite the splintered opposition ahead of general elections in 2023 were proving impossible due to interference by former Zanu-PF members in the running of Chamisa’s party.

But Mahere pushed back saying, “the MDC Alliance has no business uniting with an undisputed Zanu-PF proxy who has violated the will of the people at every turn.”

“The reference to G40 is a lie calculated to distract from his unholy alliance with Zanu-PF in which the MDC Alliance will take no part.

“The MDC Alliance has one objective – that is to drive a reform agenda that will remove Zanu-PF and lead to the transformation of Zimbabwe.

“We won’t be distracted by Mwonzora’s anti-people, Zanu-driven sideshows. The people of Zimbabwe deserve ethical leadership, renewal, and change,” Mahere added.

Mwonzora denies being a Zanu-PF project, accusing his critics of mudslinging.

