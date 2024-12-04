Chamisa’s Henchman Launches Hypersonic Missile At Freeman Chari

Spread the love

Chamisa’s sidekick Brighton Mutebuka has come to the defence of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, following accusations by U.S.-based opposition activist Freeman Chari. Chari alleged that Chamisa undermined the movement through his doctrine of “Strategic Ambiguity.”

Chari claimed that Chamisa deviated from the founding agreements of the CCC, particularly regarding the adoption of a formal constitution and a structured organization. He argued that this shift compromised the integrity of the movement and eroded its democratic principles.

However, Mutebuka, writing on the social media platform X, criticized Chari for publicly disclosing sensitive internal discussions, accusing him of breaching confidentiality. Mutebuka contended that Chamisa’s actions were a calculated response to the challenges facing the CCC, including historical divisions within the opposition and threats of infiltration.

Historical Distrust and Strategic Decisions

Mutebuka noted that Chamisa’s reluctance to fully integrate former senior MDC officials, such as Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, and Job Sikhala, was rooted in distrust. This sentiment, he argued, stemmed from previous breakaways that weakened the opposition under the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s leadership.

“There was no love lost between Chamisa and his erstwhile colleagues from the Tsvangirai era. He was forced to embrace them when he inherited the MDC Alliance. Trust and confidence were low,” Mutebuka stated.

He further explained that Chamisa’s strategy of “Strategic Ambiguity” was designed to counter infiltration and sabotage, particularly in the wake of Douglas Mwonzora’s controversial actions within the MDC-T.

“Strategic Ambiguity and the adoption of a draft constitution were extreme measures aimed at stemming infiltration and sabotage,” Mutebuka wrote.

Pros and Cons of Strategic Ambiguity

While acknowledging the drawbacks of Chamisa’s approach, Mutebuka argued that it was successful in exposing alleged state infiltration within the CCC. However, he conceded that the strategy also inflicted reputational damage on the party, both domestically and internationally.

“Every strategy has pros and cons. Strategic Ambiguity succeeded in exposing Mnangagwa’s infiltration of CCC but harmed its reputation,” he added.

Mutebuka attributed the CCC’s current challenges to state infiltration rather than Chamisa’s leadership. He supported Chamisa’s decision to break away from past structures and rebuild the movement on his own terms.

“By breaking free and starting afresh, Chamisa has one final chance to create a project on his own terms. It’s for the best to draw a line in the sand concerning a painful and traumatic past,” Mutebuka concluded.

Ongoing Challenges for the Opposition

This public exchange underscores the tensions within Zimbabwe’s opposition as it navigates internal fractures and external pressures. As the CCC considers potential reformation, critical questions about leadership, trust, and strategy remain at the forefront of its future trajectory.

