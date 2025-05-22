Chamisa’s Faction Asserts Strength for Crucial Caucus Meeting

Spread the love

In a bold demonstration of internal cohesion, 88 Members of Parliament aligned with Honourable Jameson Timba of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) linked Nelson Chamisa have confirmed their participation in a critical caucus meeting set for today at 10 AM. The meeting, convened in a hybrid format (physical and virtual), underscores the growing momentum of the Timba-led faction within the embattled opposition party.

According to Honourable Agency Gumbo, the CCC’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, the meeting is intended to consolidate the group’s stance on pressing political and party issues. “No apologies will be accepted as this caucus meeting is both physical and virtual,” Gumbo noted in an internal memo attached to the caucus notification. The measure is reportedly aimed at deterring duplicity among members alleged to be oscillating between the Timba and Tshabangu factions.

Among the confirmed attendees are high-profile legislators including Honourable Agency Gumbo, Honourable Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Honourable Shakespeare Hamauswa, Honourable Hlatyayo, Honourable Martin Mureri, Honourable Senator Chakabuda, Honourable Takudzwa Ngadziore, Honourable Kuka, Honourable Richard Makumire, and Honourable Gladys Hlatywayo.

In contrast, a leaked attendance list from the rival camp led by Sengezo Tshabangu reveals that only 11 MPs have confirmed attendance at their parallel meeting. Names on the Tshabangu list include Sengezo Tshabangu himself, Sam Chapfudza, Charles Moyo, and Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa—raising significant questions about the level of backing for the Tshabangu-led faction.

Both factions are expected to release their full attendance rosters after 10 AM, with parallel meetings being held to solidify factional positions.

Tensions escalated further amid reports that Charles Moyo, the CCC Chief Whip aligned with Tshabangu, has been threatening MPs currently attending parliamentary committee meetings in Bulawayo. The committees—covering International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Foreign Affairs, Gender, and Mines—are in session from 21 to 23 May 2025. Female proportional representation MPs and senators were reportedly the primary targets of Moyo’s intimidation, leading some to leave the meetings in fear.

Nevertheless, MPs such as Honourable Gladys Hlatywayo and Honourable Martin Mureri, both present in Bulawayo, confirmed they would attend the Timba caucus virtually, reaffirming their loyalty to the Timba faction.

Politically, the Timba-aligned CCC members have taken a firm stand against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial 2030 agenda, which they view as a move to entrench power beyond constitutional limits. In stark contrast, Tshabangu is widely perceived as a ZANU PF surrogate, accused of orchestrating the recall of CCC parliamentarians, councillors, and proportional representatives loyal to former party leader Nelson Chamisa. These recalls resulted in unopposed ZANU PF wins in several constituencies, bolstering the ruling party’s dominance in both Parliament and local government.

Following the controversial recalls, Tshabangu failed to field replacement candidates, effectively ceding control to ZANU PF. Moreover, he allegedly installed himself as a senator and appointed close associates to vacant proportional representation seats.

These developments have sparked outrage among voters and party supporters, who accuse Tshabangu of undermining democratic processes and aiding Mnangagwa’s attempts to extend his political tenure.

In response to the mounting uncertainty, Honourable Agency Gumbo has issued an urgent notice to all CCC MPs aligned with Timba, urging them to reaffirm their commitment and ensure full participation in the day’s caucus meeting—a session expected to mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle for the party’s future.

