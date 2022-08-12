Chamisa to address Masvingo star rally on Sunday

MASVINGO – Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa will address a rally at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Sunday to celebrate the party’s victory on March 26, 2022 by-elections.

CCC entered its first ever plebiscite as a new party and trounced the ruling party in all four Masvingo Urban by-elections but lost in Chiredzi, Chivi and Mwenezi.

Chamisa confirmed the rally in an interview with The Mirror this morning.

“I will be in Masvingo on Sunday for Citizen thank you rallies. As you know, we were in Gwanda and other places where we won. In Masvingo, our four councillors won on March 26 by-election. So we will be thanking the people of Masvingo for voting for our councillors,” said Chamisa.

The four councillors are Rocky Kamuzonda (Ward 3), Aleck Tabe (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (Ward 7).

The seats fell vacant after councillors aligned to Chamisa were recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Kamuzondo beat Taurai ‘Bucho’ Mudzviti of Zanu PF by 1 137 votes to 476 votes. Tarusenga Vembo of MDC Alliance got 51 votes.

Tabe got 660 votes against Richard Mudyavanhu of

Zanu PF’s 464. Thokozile Muchuchuti of CCC got 284 votes, while Charles Ziki of MDC Alliance had 44.

Mberikunashe garnered 469 votes, Hakistone Chimwani of Zanu PF got 280, and Ephanos Makiwa of MDC Alliance got 18.

Musekiwa got 1342 votes, Prosper Dohwai of Zanu PF 408, Getrude Chuma of MDC Alliance 35 and Chidhindi of Lead got 2 votes.https://masvingomirror.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

