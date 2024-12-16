Chamisa Takes A Pop At Opposition Colleagues

Spread the love

FORMER opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised some opposition figures for lacking the resolve and moral clarity needed to lead Zimbabwe out of its current socio-economic crisis, warning that self-serving leadership will not deliver liberation.

Speaking to the media after hosting a Charity Fundraising Dinner at a local hotel on Saturday night, Chamisa took aim at opportunistic leaders, saying criticism of the government alone is insufficient to address the hunger and poverty afflicting millions.

Chamisa, who has hosted the annual fundraiser for several years, uses the event to mobilise resources for vulnerable families during the festive season. This year’s dinner comes against a backdrop of increasing food insecurity, which Chamisa attributed to the government’s poor planning and lack of foresight.

‘Liberation Requires Consistency and Sacrifice’

Asked about defections of opposition leaders to the ruling ZANU-PF party and growing frustration among Zimbabweans over prolonged hardship, Chamisa emphasised the importance of principled leadership.

“The struggle to liberate the country is neither a one-day wonder nor an instant coffee affair. It’s not a walk in the park or a fly-by-night task. One needs to be consistent, conscious, and strong. The fight is not a fight for opportunities, but a fight for values,” said the 47-year-old politician.

Chamisa called for leaders who are motivated by service, not self-interest. “We need strong leaders—leaders who are not after serving themselves but who serve others. Leaders must be driven by the broader and collective objective of making a difference,” he said.

A Call for Technological Solutions to Address Hunger

Chamisa lamented that this year’s fundraising event takes place amidst a worsening food crisis caused by recurrent droughts. He proposed practical measures to mitigate the crisis, including water harvesting and agricultural innovation.

“Our loss must be compensated for by a lot of planning and building of Citizens Relief Services Programmes. But also, being able to harvest and harness water. Rains fall and when they come, water flows right into the oceans. We are not harnessing and harvesting the water. We need to come up with green belts and the Green Zimbabwe Programme,” he said.

He further noted that the crisis transcends political boundaries, with citizens across the spectrum struggling to make ends meet. Many, he said, have been forced to emigrate in search of better opportunities.

‘A Zimbabwean Issue, Not Just a ZANU-PF Problem’

Chamisa called for collective efforts to find lasting solutions to Zimbabwe’s challenges, warning against viewing them as the responsibility of the ruling party alone.

“This is not a ZANU-PF issue. It’s a Zimbabwean issue. Citizens must join hands in crafting solutions that benefit the nation,” he said.

Dialogue with Mnangagwa? Only Under Certain Conditions

When asked about the possibility of working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chamisa left the door open to dialogue but underscored the need to address unresolved political disputes first.

“A conversation, yes. Compromise, perhaps not. The issue is to first identify the problem and the solution. We will then need to engage the people of Zimbabwe in their totality,” he said.

Chamisa pointed to the disputed 2023 elections as a key sticking point that must be resolved. He warned against an “ostrich mentality” of ignoring deep-seated issues, urging leaders to confront the root causes of division and dysfunction in the country.

“We are a divided people, a divided country, and a divided government. The 2023 dispute is a case in point, and that is the starting point of our conversation and resolution in this country,” he said.

As Zimbabwe grapples with widespread hardship, Chamisa’s remarks underscore his call for principled, people-focused leadership and a united effort to chart a new path forward.

